Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Purchased by Quaero Capital S.A.

Quaero Capital S.A. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Enphase Energy makes up 5.7% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $8,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 30.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at $289,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $11,858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.55.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total transaction of $4,008,016.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 917,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,257,567.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 226,471 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,844. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENPH traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,044. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 99.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.77.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

