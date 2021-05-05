Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Purchases 131 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,004 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,401,651,000 after purchasing an additional 454,108 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NIKE by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,752,404,000 after purchasing an additional 388,550 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643,842 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. HSBC boosted their target price on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.83.

Shares of NKE traded up $2.32 on Wednesday, reaching $133.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,455,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.51 billion, a PE ratio of 75.17, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.23 and a 200-day moving average of $135.91.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

