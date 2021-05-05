Klingman & Associates LLC Has $277,000 Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,565,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,433,841,000 after acquiring an additional 295,642 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,318,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,407 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,027,639,000 after buying an additional 569,142 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,397,896,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,858,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,106,385,000 after acquiring an additional 207,865 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.61.

UNH traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $409.99. 35,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,261,784. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $379.48 and its 200 day moving average is $349.63. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $412.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,420 shares of company stock worth $7,532,962 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.