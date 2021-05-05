Klingman & Associates LLC Has $371,000 Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Klingman & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 167,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 263,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE J traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.27. 3,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,144. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.17 and a 1-year high of $138.54.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

In other news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.85.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

