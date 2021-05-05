Klingman & Associates LLC Purchases 723 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.5% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.92. The stock had a trading volume of 131,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,684,320. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.34. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $66.27 and a one year high of $99.56.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.