Klingman & Associates LLC Has $19.76 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Klingman & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 263,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $19,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 60,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,554. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.77 and a 52 week high of $80.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.06.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.