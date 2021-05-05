Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.73

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.73 and last traded at C$2.70, with a volume of 561630 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.53.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.65 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, April 12th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of C$747.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.79.
In related news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 200,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.34, for a total value of C$468,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,311,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,749,724.32. Also, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.44, for a total transaction of C$48,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 299,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$730,584.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 270,000 shares of company stock worth $632,600.
About Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO)
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
