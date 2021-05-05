Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.73

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.73 and last traded at C$2.70, with a volume of 561630 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.53.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.65 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, April 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of C$747.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.79.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$87.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 200,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.34, for a total value of C$468,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,311,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,749,724.32. Also, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.44, for a total transaction of C$48,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 299,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$730,584.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 270,000 shares of company stock worth $632,600.

About Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

