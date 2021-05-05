Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) dropped 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.74 and last traded at $46.93. Approximately 12,567 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 358,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.41.

HI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.76 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $722.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.05 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 172,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth $5,301,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 247,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,845,000 after acquiring an additional 182,767 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 2.9% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand Company Profile (NYSE:HI)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.