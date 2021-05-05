Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)’s share price was down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.51 and last traded at $38.66. Approximately 1,956 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 241,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HMN shares. Raymond James started coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.36%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $43,329.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $146,318.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,203 shares of company stock worth $355,503 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,065,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,991,000 after purchasing an additional 104,688 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,698,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,402,000 after acquiring an additional 71,144 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 899,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,808,000 after acquiring an additional 133,174 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 661,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,830,000 after acquiring an additional 94,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,397,000.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

