BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUI)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.26. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,131. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.75. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $15.37.
About BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund
