BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUI)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.26. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,131. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.75. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $15.37.

Get BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund alerts:

About BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.