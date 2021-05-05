Minot Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1,261.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $163,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $493,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBGS traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.46. 5,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,356. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.94, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47). JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $165.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. JBG SMITH Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.90%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

