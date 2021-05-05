Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $16,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUB. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 143.9% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 468,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,566,000 after acquiring an additional 276,682 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 194,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,065,000 after purchasing an additional 96,173 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,276,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1,613.2% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 66,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 260,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,142,000 after acquiring an additional 43,110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $107.80. 221,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,430. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.82 and its 200 day moving average is $107.91. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.20 and a 1-year high of $108.56.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

