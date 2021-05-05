Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ETJ)

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.
ETJ stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.94. 245,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,496. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $11.08.
About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
