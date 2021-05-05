Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ETJ)

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

ETJ stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.94. 245,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,496. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $11.08.

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

