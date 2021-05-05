4,179 Shares in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Bought by American Assets Investment Management LLC

American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 308.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 56,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 7.1% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,528,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,331,000 after acquiring an additional 101,055 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 25.7% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 38.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Shares of TRNO traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,104. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.56. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $64.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRNO shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.