WT Wealth Management Sells 535 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

WT Wealth Management trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,820,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,350 shares of company stock worth $70,655,438 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $249.70. 205,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,847,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $256.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.04. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.85 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. Raymond James upped their price objective on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Macquarie upped their price target on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.55.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.