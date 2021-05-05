CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Purchased by Lannebo Fonder AB

Lannebo Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CYBR shares. UBS Group raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.69.

CyberArk Software stock traded down $13.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.97. The company had a trading volume of 39,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,566. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $92.61 and a 52 week high of $169.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.99 and a 200-day moving average of $137.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,771.68 and a beta of 1.37.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

