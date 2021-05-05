WT Wealth Management Raises Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

WT Wealth Management increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 69.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for approximately 1.0% of WT Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in Prologis by 3.2% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 493,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,137,000 after acquiring an additional 64,796 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 10.0% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 456,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,446,000 after acquiring an additional 20,248 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.74. 10,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,797,592. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.93. The firm has a market cap of $84.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.12 and a 52 week high of $116.97.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

