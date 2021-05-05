Firestone Capital Management Lowers Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Firestone Capital Management trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in The Southern were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

The Southern stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.96. 58,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,996,211. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $66.71.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $157,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,113.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,650. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

