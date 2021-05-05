The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $310.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in The Home Depot by 27.9% during the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after purchasing an additional 85,287 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $331.90. 75,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,502,033. The company has a market capitalization of $356.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot has a 12-month low of $223.61 and a 12-month high of $333.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

