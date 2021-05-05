Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 350,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,280 shares during the period. Nucor comprises 1.2% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $28,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

NYSE:NUE traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.77. 159,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,064,071. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.35. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $35.75 and a twelve month high of $89.84. The company has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.59, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $196,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,107.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 249,753 shares of company stock worth $18,812,909. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

