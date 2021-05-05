3,829 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Acquired by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 83.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,113. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $94.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.94 and a 200 day moving average of $91.42.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.