Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,887 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public accounts for approximately 1.0% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned 0.12% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $24,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 19,912.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 22,103 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at $361,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 77.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,992 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HZNP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

In other news, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 70,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $6,614,803.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,414 shares in the company, valued at $9,670,243.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 65,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $5,836,932.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,677,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 225,439 shares of company stock worth $20,558,283 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.26. The stock had a trading volume of 33,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,593. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.20. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $97.20.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The firm had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

