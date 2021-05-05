HC Wainwright Cuts Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Price Target to $12.00

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 103.05% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CLVS stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.91. 345,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,307,791. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.10. Clovis Oncology has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $43.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $44,128.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 394.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 57.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

