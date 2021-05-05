Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $21,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Hyman Charles D boosted its position in Cintas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Cintas by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $349.28. 1,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,812. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $197.13 and a 12-month high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.14.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTAS. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.78.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.