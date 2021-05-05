Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Increased by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,507 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $37,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,933,449. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.97. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

