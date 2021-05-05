Well Done LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 125.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after acquiring an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,306,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.50. 30,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,346. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.23 and its 200-day moving average is $253.20. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $176.60 and a 52 week high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

