108,864 Shares in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) Acquired by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 108,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,518,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $474,000.

IEZ traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.26. 18,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,067. iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.91.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

