Well Done LLC Sells 5,530 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Well Done LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,530 shares during the period. Well Done LLC owned about 1.22% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July alerts:

NYSEARCA PJUL remained flat at $$29.48 during trading on Wednesday. 368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,405. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.82. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $29.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:PJUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.