PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Receives C$15.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.14.

A number of analysts have commented on PSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 price target on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

PSK traded up C$0.20 on Friday, reaching C$13.72. The company had a trading volume of 169,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,807. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of C$7.83 and a one year high of C$14.68.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$47.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.87%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

