Brokerages Anticipate Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to announce earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.20. Avid Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.14 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVID shares. Maxim Group increased their price target on Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Avid Technology from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

NASDAQ:AVID traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.58. 18,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,725. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86 and a beta of 1.30. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $24.47.

In other Avid Technology news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $58,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,650,626.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $28,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,076.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,750 shares of company stock worth $770,978 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

