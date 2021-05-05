QuadrantProtocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $56,970.00 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One QuadrantProtocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $5.53 million and approximately $56,970.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded down 26% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00084274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00067959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.01 or 0.00826118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00100038 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,437.11 or 0.09475853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00044240 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 411,022,031 coins. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

