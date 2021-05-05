Uquid Coin Trading 6.6% Higher This Week (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $286.45 million and approximately $10.95 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin coin can currently be bought for about $28.64 or 0.00049923 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00084274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00067959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.01 or 0.00826118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00100038 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,437.11 or 0.09475853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00044240 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UQCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.