Wedbush Cuts Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $170.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Wedbush from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.64% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $97.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $159.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.
Shares of NASDAQ ZG traded down $4.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.41 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.99. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $42.55 and a 1 year high of $212.40.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $964,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 30.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,478,000 after buying an additional 86,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.
See Also: What is a short straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.