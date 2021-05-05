Wedbush Cuts Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $170.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Wedbush from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $97.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $159.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG traded down $4.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.41 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.99. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $42.55 and a 1 year high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $964,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 30.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,478,000 after buying an additional 86,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

