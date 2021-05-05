Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to report $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.07. Commerce Bancshares posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Commerce Bancshares.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

Commerce Bancshares stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,880. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.74. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $48.60 and a 1 year high of $83.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.79%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, insider Paul A. Steiner sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $75,352.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,035.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $451,029.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,292,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,409 shares of company stock worth $5,919,702 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 38,358 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 45,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,507,000 after buying an additional 14,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.