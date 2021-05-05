AMETEK (NYSE:AME) PT Raised to $170.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AME. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AMETEK from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Shares of NYSE AME traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.88. 4,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,180. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.16. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $75.22 and a twelve month high of $137.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,418,468.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,402.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $4,670,688. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AME. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

