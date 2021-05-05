Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70 billion-$4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.72 billion.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCS. B. Riley increased their price objective on Century Communities from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.67.
Shares of CCS traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.25. 5,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,361. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $78.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.94.
In other Century Communities news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $3,740,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,207,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.
Century Communities Company Profile
Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.
