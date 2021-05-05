Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70 billion-$4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.72 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCS. B. Riley increased their price objective on Century Communities from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Shares of CCS traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.25. 5,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,361. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $78.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.94.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. Research analysts expect that Century Communities will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Communities news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $3,740,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,207,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

