Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target Increased to $260.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.58.

INSP traded down $22.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.40. 6,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,079. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $252.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.67 and a quick ratio of 14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.60.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The company had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

