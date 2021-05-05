Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,257 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.90. 2,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,008. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.13. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $65.88 and a 1-year high of $102.24.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.