Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) is American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s 8th Largest Position

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) by 154.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,080,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261,043 shares during the period. Chindata Group makes up about 4.5% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chindata Group were worth $34,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $611,000. Institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CD shares. DBS Vickers started coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.04 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chindata Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.91.

CD stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.39. The stock had a trading volume of 10,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,182. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $27.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.42.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $84.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chindata Group Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD).

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.