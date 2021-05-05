Royal Fund Management LLC Raises Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 309.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,346. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

