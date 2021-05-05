CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.60. The stock had a trading volume of 43,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,493. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of -409.95 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.32 and a twelve month high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total value of $7,209,133.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,933 shares of company stock worth $75,881,051. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRWD. JMP Securities reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.26.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

