iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,169 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of SCZ stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.73. 22,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,141. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $75.79.

