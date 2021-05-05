Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 25,702 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 9,554.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,702 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

EXR traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,106. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.86 and a 12 month high of $149.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.97%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.08.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

