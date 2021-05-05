Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GMED. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.94.

Shares of GMED stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.36. 20,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,434. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.45. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $73.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.88, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $10,314,804.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $8,680,931.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 19,694.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

