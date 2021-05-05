NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,287 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $34,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 337.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 46,532 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $553,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $13,980,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.48. The company had a trading volume of 69,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,706,263. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $60.65. The company has a market capitalization of $90.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.59.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $1,131,897.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,287.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 19,385 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $1,130,533.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,722.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,779 shares of company stock worth $14,319,060. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

