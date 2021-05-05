Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,040 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 387.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 66,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,287,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,137,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 254,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,734,000 after acquiring an additional 27,253 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $3,331,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.57.

In other news, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.85, for a total value of $86,301.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,063.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total value of $167,145.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,639 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,851.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZBRA stock traded up $9.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $479.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,309. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $215.52 and a 1-year high of $518.66. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $488.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $417.10.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

