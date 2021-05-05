Royal Fund Management LLC Buys 20,486 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 289,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,486 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 328,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 61,746 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 145,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 117,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,214,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PGX traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $15.10. 19,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,052,579. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.97. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.