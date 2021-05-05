Analysts Set Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) PT at $14.00

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAYRY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Nord/LB restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.65. 871,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,745. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $21.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a $1.3563 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is 23.16%.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

