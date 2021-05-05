Short Interest in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Declines By 18.6%

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,600 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the March 31st total of 397,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

American Vanguard stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.59. 1,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,020. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.58. American Vanguard has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.27 million, a PE ratio of 55.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. American Vanguard had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $140.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Vanguard will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVD. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,258,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,092,000 after acquiring an additional 147,312 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,058,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,950,000 after buying an additional 11,253 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 594,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after buying an additional 309,961 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 20,879 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

