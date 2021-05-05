Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) Short Interest Update

Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the March 31st total of 9,310,000 shares. Approximately 11.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Eros STX Global in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Eros STX Global alerts:

Eros STX Global stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 36,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,016,758. Eros STX Global has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $166.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97.

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Eros STX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eros STX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.